House Democrats will have fewer members but still a majority next Congress

Democrats will have a smaller majority in the House next year after a campaign in which they tried to expand the battlefield deeper into Republican territory only to see districts won two years ago snap back to their GOP leanings.

That became clear Tuesday night after a handful of races where ballot counting was slow were finally called by The Associated Press, giving the Democrats projected wins in the minimum 218 seats needed to control House committees, the speaker’s gavel and the agenda of bills that reach the floor.

A surge in mail ballots due to the pandemic prolonged vote counting in a number of states, and about 16 House races have still not been called.

Although they held on to the House, Democrats came up short in several races where they hoped to make gains, and so far have lost eight incumbents, seven of whom won two years ago and helped the party take control. Further losses are still possible, with incumbents trailing in states such as California and New York where ballot counting is slow.

Republicans have so far netted six seats, including Michigan’s 3rd District, where Libertarian Rep. Justin Amash is retiring. So far the party breakdown for the next Congress includes 218 Democrats and 201 Republicans.