How a super PAC helped House Republicans survive the ‘green wave’

Unlike in 2018, this year’s “green wave” of Democratic money didn’t produce a “blue wave” of victories, thanks in part to a super PAC that helped Republicans close the spending gap.

Congressional Leadership Fund, a group aligned with House GOP leadership, spent more than $140 million, a record for the most money a House-focused super PAC has spent in an election cycle and narrowly outspending its Democratic counterpart, House Majority PAC. In some races, CLF carried the bulk of the GOP’s ad spending.

Ballots are still being counted in several competitive races, but as of Tuesday evening, no House Republican has lost reelection, and the GOP has netted six House seats.

“They deserve a lot of credit for these impressive GOP victories,” said Andrea Bozek, a Republican strategist who has worked for both House and Senate campaign committees. Bozek said the group “kept their heads down” and applied its fundraising power on unique ads and, in some cases, a field program for candidates.

Although CLF helped close the spending gap, the group’s president, Dan Conston, said in an interview Monday that candidate fundraising remains a significant challenge.