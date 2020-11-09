Bustos’ exit opens up race for DCCC chair

Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos’ announcement Monday that she will not to seek another term as head of the House Democrats’ campaign arm has opened up a race for the position, with at least two lawmakers already in the running.

California’s Tony Cárdenas and New York’s Sean Patrick Maloney are competing to chair the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, a source familiar with their announcements confirmed to CQ Roll Call. Texas Rep. Marc Veasey has also been mentioned as a potential candidate for the position. His office did not respond to a request for comment.

The election for the next DCCC chair comes as the party is divided over what lessons to draw from a disappointing 2020 election. While apparently keeping the majority, Democrats had expected to add seats and instead saw at least seven incumbents lose, while 24 races remain uncalled Monday evening.

Whoever wins the position will likely face a challenging midterm election in 2022 with President-elect Joe Biden in the White House. The president’s party typically loses House seats in the first midterm of an administration.

“The upcoming midterm elections will not be easy and I won’t sugarcoat the truth — it will be a hell of a fight — but families in all corners of America are counting on us to win again in two years and I refuse to let them or this Caucus down,” Cárdenas said in a Monday letter to fellow Democrats.