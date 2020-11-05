DCCC chairwoman Cheri Bustos ‘furious’ at polling misses

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairwoman Cheri Bustos told House Democrats on a Thursday caucus call that she was “furious” about polls that misread the political environment, as the party suffered unexpected losses in the House.

“I also want to say the thing we’re all feeling: I’m furious. Something went wrong here across the entire political world,” the Illinois Democrat said, according to a person on the call.

“Our polls, Senate polls, [governors] polls, presidential polls, Republican polls, public polls, turnout modeling, and prognosticators all pointed to one political environment — that environment never materialized,” Bustos said, noting the campaign committee is planning to get some answers on what went wrong. Bustos herself survived an unexpectedly difficult race, a rarity for someone running a campaign arm.

President Donald Trump wasn’t expected to match his 2016 margins in a slew of House battlegrounds and Democrats believed they would grow their House majority. Ballots are still being counted and The Associated Press has yet to call the outcomes in roughly two dozen competitive House races, but so far seven incumbent Democrats have lost their House seats. Democrats only picked up two open GOP seats in North Carolina, and those became more Democratic following court-ordered redistricting last year.

The favorable expectations, however, allowed Democrats to run well-funded challengers in places they otherwise might not have, such as Alaska, Arkansas and Montana. Though they lost, Bustos said those races forced Republicans to commit resources that otherwise could have been used against vulnerable incumbents.