Trump support still key in Georgia Senate runoffs

Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue took divergent approaches to President Donald Trump during their 2020 campaigns, with Loeffler touting her “100 percent pro-Trump” voting record and Perdue — who has been one of the president’s closest allies in the Senate — barely mentioning his name.

But with both Republicans facing runoffs that could decide control of the Senate, they sounded the same notes on the biggest test of Trump loyalty currently facing members of the GOP.

With Trump asserting, without evidence, that ballots were cast illegally in the Nov. 3 election and refusing to concede, neither Perdue nor Loeffler has said whether they accept that Democrat Joe Biden is the president-elect.

Instead, as it became increasingly clear that the Peach State would award its 16 electoral votes to Biden, they issued a joint statement Monday decrying unspecified “failures” in the management of Georgia elections that they said had become “an embarrassment to the state.” The joint statement called for the resignation of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, who like Gov. Brian Kemp is a fellow Republican.

The statement, which did not mention Trump or provide evidence of problems at the polls, came as both Perdue and Loeffler have made appeals elsewhere that appeared to accept the inevitability of a Biden presidency.