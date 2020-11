Residents in the Washington, D.C., area flooded downtown Washington on Saturday after President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were projected to win the 2020 election. CQ Roll Call photojournalist Tom Williams was there to capture the celebration.

D.C.-area residents celebrate with champagne on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

An inflated caricature of President Donald Trump is carried by revelers in downtown Washington. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Najee Thompson celebrates Biden's victory on 14th Street Northwest. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Joe Zanoni carries a cutout of Harris across Thomas Circle. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)