Record number of House GOP women just one of many ‘firsts’ for 117th Congress

Republicans will have at least 26 women in the House — the most they’ve ever had and more than double what they have now — when the 117th Congress convenes in January.

That figure, which grew by two when races in California and Texas were called Tuesday for Michelle Steel and Beth Van Duyne, could still grow further, with GOP women leading in four of the 15 races still uncalled as of Wednesday night.

The change to the gender composition of the House GOP is just one of many coming to the next Congress, which will also blaze trails on race, sexual orientation and age.

The 2018 midterm election brought a deluge of “firsts” and trailblazing diversity to the House, led mostly by women of color within the Democratic Caucus. Democrats took control of the chamber that year with 89 women in their ranks.

Some of them were ousted by Republican women last week, one result from a concerted effort by the GOP to recruit more female candidates and support them through the finish line.