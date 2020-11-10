Florida Sen. Rick Scott will be the next chairman of the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, with his colleagues formally selecting him for the job on Tuesday morning.

Scott was unopposed for National Republican Senatorial Committee chairmanship, after announcing he would run for the post late last week. The current NRSC chairman, Indiana Sen. Todd Young, is up for reelection in 2022.

Scott is often listed among potential presidential hopefuls in 2024, and his stint as head of the NRSC would expand his political resume. It’s not yet clear whether Scott will be tasked with defending a GOP majority or with winning back control of the Senate. With President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, Democrats now have a narrow path to the Senate majority if they win both of the Georgia Senate runoffs. Senate races in Alaska and North Carolina have still not been called, but the GOP candidates are leading there.

Either way, Scott faces a difficult Senate map in 2022, where Republicans are largely on defense. If appointed GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler holds onto her seat in the Jan. 5 runoff, Republicans will be defending 21 Senate seats while Democrats will be defending 13. Republicans will be defending seats in swing states such as Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Scott’s own Florida, where GOP Sen. Marco Rubio is up for reelection. Democrats will be defending seats in battleground states including Arizona and Nevada.

Scott’s background winning statewide in Florida, a perennial battleground, could bolster his chairmanship. He was first elected to the Senate in 2018, defeating longtime Sen. Bill Nelson in an extremely close race that prompted a hand recount. Scott defeated Nelson by just over 10,000 votes.