Florida GOP Sen. Rick Scott, who has been mentioned as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, will make a run to lead Senate Republicans’ campaign arm for the 2022 election cycle.

Scott’s decision was first reported by Politico, and a spokesman confirmed Friday he intends to run for National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman. The current NRSC chairman, Indiana Sen. Todd Young, is up for reelection in 2022.

The timing of Senate leadership elections has not yet been announced, with control of the Senate appearing to be in flux until next year, both of Georgia’s Senate races likely headed to Jan. 5 runoffs, and the outcome of the presidential race still not called.

Scott, a former Florida governor, was first elected to the Senate in 2018, defeating longtime Sen. Bill Nelson. Scott leveraged his personal wealth and spent millions of his own money on the race, and he has even been airing ads during the 2020 race, notably during the Iowa caucuses.

As things stand now, Republicans will be defending 21 seats to the Democrats' 13 in 2022. That includes the seat held by Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who faces a Jan. 5 runoff, and Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly, who beat GOP Sen. Martha McSally in a special election Tuesday.