K Street not waiting for Trump to concede the presidential race

As far as K Street is concerned, President Donald Trump’s a loser.

At least of the 2020 presidential race, that is.

Even as Trump balked at conceding the election, lobbying interests that span the political and policy spectrum began to publicly congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as soon as The Associated Press and television networks projected their victory Saturday.

Not only that, business groups and other K Street interests have begun to reach out to the incoming Biden-Harris administration on policy and personnel matters, seeking to shape the agenda of the coming years.

“Everyone we talk to on the Biden team, we get consistent messaging about the need to immediately arrest the pandemic, to support businesses and families during that period and then ultimately make investments for the long term,” said Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, during a call with reporters Monday. “I take from that that this is a unified team effort that’s led from the top over there.”