At the Races: Locked down, money up

By Bridget Bowman, Kate Ackley and Stephanie Akin

Second quarter fundraising reports are due next week, but some campaigns have already started to release their totals. Democratic Senate challengers have been rolling out eye-popping figures, with some of the biggest hauls from candidates in red states that are further down the Senate target list. Kentucky’s Amy McGrath announced she raised $17.4 million, and South Carolina’s Jaime Harrison raised $13.9 million during the fundraising quarter from April through June.

Challengers in some of Democrats’ top targets — including Sara Gideon in Maine, Cal Cunninham in North Carolina, Theresa Greenfield in Iowa and Steve Bullock in Montana — have also announced multimillion-dollar hauls. Several of these challengers outraised their GOP opponents in the first quarter, but many of the Republican incumbents still had advantages in cash on hand. When reports are released next week, we’ll have a better sense of whether these big fundraising numbers helped Democrats narrow that gap.

These large fundraising hauls are also significant in competitive states because they could free up Democratic outside groups to spend elsewhere and further expand the Senate map. Outside groups pay more than candidates for TV ads, so candidate campaign money can go further on the airwaves. That’s especially important in battleground states, where Senate candidates will be competing with presidential campaigns for expensive TV time.