$14M in relief funds find members of Congress and family

At least $13.7 million in COVID-19 relief funds have gone directly to companies in which members of Congress or their families are owners or employees, according to Small Business Administration data reviewed by CQ Roll Call.

These companies received funds through the Paycheck Protection Program shortly after Congress voted to disperse $3 trillion in a sweeping relief package designed to buoy the U.S. economy as it endures the coronavirus pandemic.

FiscalNote, the parent company of CQ Roll Call, has also received a loan under the program.

Two of the more prominent figures in shepherding the nation’s largest stimulus package since World War II have family ties to businesses that received PPP loan benefits.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, held investments in a partnership with EDI Associates and the Piatti Restaurant Company. Both of the firms support the hospitality industry — EDI Associates has an investment in the El Dorado Hotel in Sonoma, California.