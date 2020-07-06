Political firms, K Street shops got paycheck rescue loans

Tony Fratto, a former Treasury Department official who runs the D.C.-based advocacy and communications consulting firm Hamilton Place Strategies, secured at least $350,000 from a federal relief program to help his shop make payroll during the pandemic.

Some of the firm’s clients, including lobbying associations and companies from the hard-hit travel industry, abruptly severed ties with the shop amid the economic calamity of the COVID-19 crisis, he said.

Hamilton Place Strategies was among many Washington-area policy, lobbying and political consulting firms that received forgivable loans as part of a government program to help small businesses meet payroll during the pandemic, according to recent administration disclosures. Though the sector is often criticized outside the Beltway — and even inside it — K Street policy and political consulting shops are among the many small businesses making up the economy of the nation’s capital.

As many lobbying and consulting firms helped their clients shape and navigate the government assistance intended to keep a massive increase in the rolls of the unemployed from being even larger, many insiders themselves signed up for what is known as the paycheck protection program, or PPP, disclosures from the Small Business Administration show.

‘People we care about’

“If not for PPP, we would've had to lay off people,” Fratto said. “We invest an enormous amount in our people with extensive training. Plus, these are people who we care about and don’t want to put them into unemployment during an awful job market.”