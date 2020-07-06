Small-business loan funding details released

The so-called Paycheck Protection Program has provided loans to nearly 4.9 million small businesses employing 51.1 million workers in all corners of the country, according to newly released data from the Small Business Administration.

The extensive data release came after lawmakers and others criticized the Trump administration for initially trying to withhold the names of loan recipients. The new disclosure provides names and details for all loans exceeding $150,000.

“Today’s release of loan data strikes the appropriate balance of providing the American people with transparency, while protecting sensitive payroll and personal income information of small businesses, sole proprietors, and independent contractors,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

The nearly $521.5 billion in forgivable loans, designed to keep workers on the payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic, support the jobs of about 84 percent of the country’s small-business employees, according to a summary of the data.

The average loan size was about $107,000, and 86.5 percent of all loans were for less than $150,000. And about 27 percent of the loan funds went to low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, the summary said.