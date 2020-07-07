Amy Kennedy to challenge party-switcher Van Drew in New Jersey

Educator and mental health advocate Amy Kennedy has won the Democratic nomination to challenge Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who flipped New Jersey’s 2nd District for the Democrats in 2018 but switched parties because he did not think President Donald Trump should be impeached.

With an estimated 30 percent of the vote in, Kennedy was leading a five-candidate field with 55 percent of the vote when The Associated Press called the race for the South Jersey seat.

“Seven months ago, when Jeff Van Drew abandoned the people of South Jersey and pledged his undying support to Donald Trump, I knew I wanted to step up and do something,” Kennedy told socially distanced supporters, including Gov. Phil Murphy, shortly after 10 p.m. “And since he became a Republican, he’s chosen time and time again to serve Donald Trump instead of serving his community.”

Her chief rival, political science professor Brigid Callahan Harrison, who trailed with 32 percent, conceded before the AP’s call, saying in a YouTube video that Democrats needed to unite.

“Amy Kennedy is the choice of the Democratic Party,” Harrison said in her concession video, “and each of us have the responsibility to get involved and help her in any way we can.”