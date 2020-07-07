Paycheck program hits the campaign airwaves

A bipartisan federal package to rescue the pandemic-rocked U.S. economy this spring has morphed into a cudgel on the campaign trail in pivotal Senate races where outside groups and candidates have launched ads with sometimes veiled attacks on pieces of the law or its earlier iterations.

Montana, Maine, North Carolina and Iowa are among the high-profile and high-priced Senate contests where messaging has ramped up over a late March measure that established the so-called Paycheck Protection Program, providing small businesses with forgivable loans to meet payroll during COVID-19 shutdowns.

An ad attacking Sen. Steve Daines, a Montana Republican who faces a tough reelection against Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, says the incumbent voted in support of a “$500 billion slush fund to bail out big corporations.”

Majority Forward, the Democratic group behind the ad, said it was referring to a Senate GOP proposal for an exchange stabilization fund as part of the economic rescue effort. The ad did not mention the legislation, which is known as the CARES Act, specifically. The final version of the measure was approved by Montana’s Democratic senator, Jon Tester, as well as Daines.

“It’s disgusting to witness Democrat dark money groups politicize critical relief legislation that passed the Senate unanimously and has aided countless American workers during these challenging times,” said Jesse Hunt, communications director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee.