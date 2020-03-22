Senate delays vote as rifts deepen on coronavirus aid

Deepening rifts over a massive economic stimulus package forced Senate leaders to delay a planned procedural vote by three hours, until 6 p.m. Sunday.

While negotiations continued and hope for a bipartisan deal remained, Democrats were frustrated that Republican leaders were rushing on a measure that they said didn’t do enough to help workers and was too generous toward corporate interests.

“People are very unhappy about what the Republicans have put forward,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. “They have not given us details, but the overall view is that they want to create a slush fund for giant corporations, no help for employees, and no help for the hospitals.”

Republicans insisted they had bipartisan support for a robust relief package (HR 748) offering one-time cash payments to families, loans to small businesses and an expanded social safety net.

“What we have is a compromise product which contains ideas, contributions and priorities on both sides and which could become law as soon as tomorrow,” Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on the floor. “In other words, it’s just about time to take yes for an answer.”