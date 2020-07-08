Union launches new ad blitz pushing senators for $1 trillion in state and local pandemic aid

A top labor union representing public employees across the country is expanding its campaign to pressure Senate Republicans to support more than $1 trillion in additional aid to state and local governments as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees has already been running digital TV ads in Kentucky calling for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to support more substantial state and local assistance like what has passed the Democratic-led House.

New ads that are part of a previously announced seven-figure buy, shared first with CQ Roll Call, will expand the campaign to Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Missouri and North Carolina.

With the exception of Missouri, those states have incumbent Republican senators who will be on the ballot in November and are all top targets for Democrats as they seek to take back control of the chamber. The ads all follow the same script, customized for the individual senators.