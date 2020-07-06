Democratic super PAC boosts spending in Iowa Senate race

A Democratic super PAC is upping the ante in the Iowa Senate race, underscoring that the contest has become a top target for Democrats looking to flip the chamber.

Senate Majority PAC is reserving an additional $3.6 million in television air time to launch ads starting in August, bolstering the Democratic nominee, real estate executive Theresa Greenfield, in her race against Republican incumbent Joni Ernst. The group already reserved $13.1 million in air time for the fall and its nonprofit arm Majority Forward has also been spending in the race.

“There’s a reason Iowa has become more competitive by the day. Theresa Greenfield has proven she’s the perfect foil for Joni Ernst and has made inroads statewide with her powerful story and commitment to protecting Social Security,” SMP spokeswoman Rachel Irwin said. “Poll after poll tells us what Iowans already know: Joni Ernst is vulnerable and has become another typical D.C. politician who can’t be trusted.”