With runoffs ahead, campaigning continues as COVID-19 cases rise

Images of Wisconsin voters standing at the polls in early April as the coronavirus spread across the country stuck with Jerri Yoss. She wondered how voting could be safe in her home state of Texas, where voting by mail is limited.

So in May she helped launch a new group, "Dems Care Vote Safe," to prepare voters with supplies to protect them at polling places. Yoss knew the campaign manager for Democrat Kim Olson, who is in a congressional primary runoff in Texas' 24th District. The group teamed up with Olson to distribute 5,000 “Vote Safe Kits” to voters ahead of next week’s runoff.

The kits, assembled in small plastic bags, include a disposable mask, disposable plastic gloves, a single-use packet of hand sanitizer and an insert from Olson’s campaign with information about polling locations.

The effort was just one example of how campaigns have navigated the pandemic as voters, nervous about contracting the contagious virus, weigh whether to go to the polls.

It’s a particular challenge in Texas and Alabama, with both states holding primary runoffs on Tuesday at the same time that coronavirus cases are rising in the southern and western parts of the country.