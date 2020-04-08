Voting advocates say Wisconsin election should be a warning

The long lines, closed polling sites and last-minute political wrangling that characterized Tuesday’s elections in Wisconsin could be a preview of what’s to come across the country in November if state and congressional officials don’t start to prepare now, according to voting rights advocates.

“We’re going to see a massive change in the way people are voting and the way election officials are going to have to run their elections,” said Lawrence Norden, director of election reform at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law School. “The real question is, are we going to make the changes necessary to avoid an election meltdown?”

Wisconsin was the first state to have in-person voting amid a statewide stay-at-home order, making it a test of how to hold elections during the coronavirus pandemic. Voting rights advocates largely saw it as a failure.

[Supreme Court stops extra time for ballots in first COVID-19 ruling]

The Democratic governor and Republicans in charge of the legislature fought until the hours before the polls opened over whether to postpone in-person voting or extend deadlines to file absentee ballots, sowing confusion about where, when and whether voters would be expected at the polls.