Supreme Court stops extra time for ballots in first COVID-19 ruling

The Supreme Court won’t give Wisconsin voters an extra six days to submit absentee ballots after election day Tuesday, halting a lower court ruling last week that had extended that part of the voting because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sharply divided 5-4 decision, with the justices in the court’s conservative majority siding with the Republican National Committee and the state’s Republican lawmakers, marks the first of what could be many high court decisions related to changes in how states conduct elections amid health and social distancing concerns.

While other states have postponed in-person voting during the COVID-19 outbreak, Wisconsin is moving ahead with primary elections Tuesday and the state law requires absentee ballots to be mailed and postmarked on that day.

Last week, amid coronavirus concerns, a federal judge ordered the state to accept absentee ballots as long as they are received by April 13.

The state’s Democrats told the Supreme Court that the pandemic has “wreaked havoc” on the state’s election, “driving poll workers and voters to stay away from the polls, dramatically escalating the number of requests for absentee ballots, and overloading Wisconsin’s absentee-voting process.”