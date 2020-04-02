New election security funds won’t come easy for hard-hit states

Cash-strapped states, which Congress just pumped $150 billion into, will nonetheless have to pony up in order to access new election security grants in the massive new coronavirus aid package signed by President Donald Trump last week.

The $2.3 trillion aid bill contains $400 million to "prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, for the 2020 Federal election cycle." The Election Assistance Commission, an independent, bipartisan commission established in 2002, will administer the grants.

But consistent with past practice, and EAC guidelines, the money comes with strings attached: States need to put up matching funds equal to 20 percent of their federal aid. Previous election security grants required a state match, most recently the 20 percent state match required for $425 million provided in regular fiscal 2020 appropriations last December.

But some election security experts were taken aback that the matching funds requirement wasn't waived in the latest round of aid, and House Democrats are already planning to include a fix in the "phase four" COVID-19 bill they are prepping.

According to some state officials and others, the match requirement may pose a hardship at a time when states find their budgets under pressure due to the government-imposed economic shutdown that is cutting deeply into tax revenue and increasing spending on government assistance programs. That's why the latest aid package included $150 billion for a "state stabilization fund," for instance.