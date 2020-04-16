Senate challengers flush with campaign cash

If first-quarter fundraising dollars were votes, then Democratic challengers would have captured Senate seats in Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, Maine and Montana.

Nearly all the party’s Senate contenders hauled in more campaign money than their opponents in pivotal battleground states that in November will determine control of the chamber.

“Obviously, there is a lot of enthusiasm on the Democratic side, and incumbents have been slowed down in their fundraising because of the COVID-19 crisis, so the numbers are closer than they would otherwise be,” said Republican John Feehery, a partner in the firm EFB Advocacy.

But money obviously doesn’t directly translate to votes, and there were notable exceptions to Democrats’ big numbers.

In Iowa, for example, incumbent Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican, raised more than $2.7 million during the first three months of this year. The Democratic front-runner most likely to face her in November, Theresa Greenfield, reported raising about $2.3 million in the quarter. Greenfield and several other contenders have a primary in June.