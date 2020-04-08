Under fire over trades, Kelly Loeffler will liquidate all stocks

Sen. Kelly Loefller announced Wednesday that she will unload all her family’s individual securities after facing intense scrutiny of her trades after receiving a private coronavirus briefing.

The Georgia Republican, who is married to New York Stock Exchange Chairman Jeffrey Sprecher, maintained in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece that she never profited from confidential information gleaned through her official capacity. Loeffler said she doesn’t direct trading decisions and that her family’s investments are managed by third-party advisers at financial services companies, including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

[Who is Kelly Loeffler?]

But those who outsource their money management through a blind trust, or a third party, can still influence that management by letting investment advisers know, for example, that a bailout to a certain industry is imminent.

“Although Senate ethics rules don’t require it, my husband and I are liquidating our holdings in managed accounts and moving into exchange-traded funds and mutual funds,” she said. “I will report these exiting transactions in the periodic transaction report I file later this month.”