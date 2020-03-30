DOJ examining Sen. Richard Burr for stock dump

Stock transactions Sen. Richard Burr made after private congressional briefings and before the coronavirus pandemic sent the markets plummeting are being examined by the Department of Justice as part of a broader probe into additional lawmakers.

The inquiry, first reported by CNN, is being conducted in concert with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Burr, a North Carolina Republican and chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, dumped between $628,000 and $1.72 million in his securities holdings on Feb. 13, after the committee began receiving daily coronavirus briefings, ProPublica reported. Prior to that story, NPR obtained a recording in which Burr offered a bleak, private evaluation of the grave economic impact the coronavirus would bring on Feb. 27. That analysis was a contrast from his previous, more upbeat public comments on the matter.

Burr said he used public information to make his trades, but still asked the Senate Ethics Committee to look into his situation after the public outrage that erupted from the appearance of him trading on inside information.

A request for comment to Burr's congressional office was returned with a statement from Alice Fisher of Latham & Watkins, which is advising Burr: