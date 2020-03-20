Senators unload stock after coronavirus briefings

Senators have sold significant amounts of stock before the coronavirus decimated the financial markets and after the Senate received briefings on the pandemic.

Like all Americans, lawmakers are subject to insider trading laws. They are also subject to the 2012 STOCK Act, which prohibits them from buying or selling on the financial markets based on information they receive before the public does because of their position. It also requires the sort of frequent disclosure of financial transactions that enable monitoring of their equity transactions.

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hosted an all-senators briefing on COVID-19 with top administration health officials on Jan. 24. Additionally, the Senate Intelligence Committee was apprised on the pandemic dating to around mid-February, according to ProPublica.

Republican Sen. James M. Inhofe of Oklahoma, who serves as an ex-officio member on the Intelligence Committee, sold between $180,000 and $400,000 of his stock holdings on Jan. 27. That includes between $15,000 and $50,000 in Apple Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc. each. That transaction report includes sales between $50,000 and $100,000 in Intuit Inc., Danaher Corporation and Brookfield Asset Management.

Inhofe also sold between $50,000 and $100,000 in Brookfield Asset Management on Feb. 20, when it was $68 a share. It is now worth $43 a share.