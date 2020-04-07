Political blowback more likely for senators who sold pandemic-related stock

When Republican Sens. Richard M. Burr and Kelly Loeffler sold off substantial stock holdings after receiving nonpublic coronavirus briefings, the political optics were awful — but whether the Senate Ethics Committee will do anything, or whether those actions will result in legal repercussions, is a more nebulous question.

Burr’s actions are being examined by the Department of Justice in conjunction with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for instance, and the Ethics committees typically wait for any law enforcement action to play out before taking action at the congressional level.

Among the legal issues at play is whether Burr and Loeffler violated the law known as the Stop Acting on Congressional Knowledge, or STOCK, Act.

That measure, passed by a Republican House and Democratic Senate and signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2012, stated that lawmakers have a duty to Congress, the government and American citizens to not trade while in possession of material, nonpublic information they receive in their capacity as members of Congress. The law also established a requirement for members to report their securities transactions — exceeding $1,000 — within 45 days of the trade execution. These periodic transaction reports also extend to include spouses and dependent children of the lawmaker.