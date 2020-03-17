Duncan Hunter sentenced to 11 months in prison

Former Rep. Duncan Hunter was sentenced Tuesday to 11 months in federal prison for pilfering over $150,000 of campaign funds and using them on personal pursuits.

“Today the truth was victorious. Today the facts were victorious,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Phil Halpern, one of the prosecutors of the case in San Diego. His fellow prosecutor Emily Allen described the sentence as a fair one and added that the California Republican will report to prison in May.

The sentencing guideline range was prescribed at 8-14 months in prison. U.S. District Court Judge Thomas J. Whelan could have sentenced Hunter to a maximum of five years in prison or — on the other end of the spectrum — could have given him no prison time.

In August 2018, Hunter and his wife Margaret Hunter, were named in a lengthy, 60-count indictment, outlining the ways in which they broke federal law and undermined the public’s trust.

The California Republican illegally spent campaign money on myriad endeavors: Lego sets, movie tickets, a $14,000 family vacation to Italy and flights for his family’s pet bunny rabbit. Hunter also spent campaign cash on extensive bar tabs, Uber rides to the home of girlfriends for extramarital affairs, Marlboro cigarettes and chewing tobacco.