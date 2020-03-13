Campus Notebook: A rundown of Duncan Hunter’s transgressions

Ahead of the March 17 sentencing of former Rep. Duncan Hunter, federal prosecutors have outlined their argument for why the California Republican — who pleaded guilty last year to misusing campaign funds — should serve one year and two months in prison.

The sentencing memorandum, filed earlier this week in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, outlines a multitude of transgressions by Hunter that includes him blaming his family for his legal issues, extramarital affairs, drinking before a top secret congressional briefing and spending over $150,000 of campaign funds on copious amounts of alcohol, tobacco and activities for his own enjoyment. Including improper spending by Hunter’s wife, Margaret, they converted $250,000 in campaign funds for their personal use.

Prosecutors also noted how — despite ultimately pleading guilty — Hunter mounted a staunch defense since he was indicted in August 2018, in which he denigrated the Justice Department and singled out prosecutors as being driven by partisan ambitions. He resigned from office in January.

“Rather than admit his guilt and resign his seat in April 2016 when originally questioned, or even in August 2018 when originally charged, Hunter chose to mislead the more than 700,000 people who reside in the 50th congressional district,” prosecutors wrote. “As we now know, Hunter lied to the people about his guilt. Not once, but countless times. In doing so, he conned voters into electing a soon-to-be-convict. As a result of his duplicity, the voters were duped of their right to representation in Congress — representation they are denied to this day.”

“Our very democracy is at risk when a criminal like Hunter wins an election by weaponizing the tropes of fake news and the deep state,” the government said.