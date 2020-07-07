Democrats say 2 GOP House hopefuls in Virginia should be kept off the ballot

National Democrats called on Virginia officials Tuesday to deny requests from Republican House candidates Bob Good and Nick Freitas to appear on the 2020 ballot despite missing the June deadline to file required paperwork.

“Granting the Requests at this late date would send a clear message to future candidates and the voting public: deadlines for submitting documentation to obtain access to the ballot in Virginia are meaningless,” lawyers for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — the campaign arm of House Democrats — wrote to the Virginia State Board of Elections in a letter obtained by CQ Roll Call.

The board is scheduled to consider arguments submitted on behalf of both candidates at a routine meeting Tuesday. With two targeted House seats at stake, both parties are highly invested in the outcome.

Good, a former Liberty University athletics director and social conservative, won the GOP nomination in the sprawling 5th District last month, beating incumbent Rep. Denver Riggleman at a party convention that the congressman and his supporters say took advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to limit the number of delegates and help skew the results in Good’s favor.

Democrats are hoping lingering resentments over the GOP outcome could help put the district in play for their nominee, physician and health care policy professor Cameron Webb. President Donald Trump carried the 5th District, which stretches from the Washington exurbs to the North Carolina border, by 12 points in 2016. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the general election Solid Republican.