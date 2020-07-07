Virginia Republicans Bob Good and Nick Freitas will be allowed to appear on the 2020 ballots in two battleground House races despite missing deadlines to file state-required paperwork.

The state Board of Elections in a 2-1 vote Tuesday granted a blanket extension to all candidates who missed the June 9 filing deadline.

The extension will also apply to eight other House candidates who missed the deadline, along with two candidates for local elections.

Good and Freitas’ missing paperwork had attracted the most attention because they are running in targeted districts. Good, a former athletics director at Liberty University, won the GOP nomination in the sprawling 5th District at a convention in June, ousting Rep. Denver Riggleman.

The extension, which pushes the filing deadline to July 17, also leaves open the possibility that Riggleman will attempt to run as a third-party candidate.