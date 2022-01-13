At the Races: Sinematic

Cherfilus-McCormick, who largely funded her campaign through $5.9 million in loans from her personal wealth, won the special election primary last November by five votes.

Shop talk: Mollie Binotto

Pittsburgh-area native Binotto managed the reelection campaign of New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, the undercard to Virginia in last year’s election messaging lab test. She previously worked as gubernatorial director for EMILY’s List and campaign manager for New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill, and managed or worked on the campaigns of a Maryland House candidate, a Virginia state senator, a New Jersey mayor, former Alaska Sen. Mark Begich, Montana Sen. Jon Tester, and the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada.

Starting out: “I picked up my first clipboard as a field organizer for Barack Obama’s campaign for change, in Montana [in 2008]. I was a fresh-out-of-college grad, right before … the economy crashed in the middle of that campaign. I’d just left my first-ever job answering phones for a public affairs firm from Washington. And I get to Montana, and I’m knocking on doors and registering voters, and I was really impassioned, by the message of the Obama campaign and in the work we were doing. … Reflecting on that now, so many years later, and given what the state of our democracy is, I see how important that organizing work is for voter turnout, registration, and making sure people understand how to vote. So I loved it.”

Most unforgettable campaign moment: “I feel like I’m cheating because I’ve definitely been reflecting on him a lot, but I think the most incredible, unforgettable campaign moment was getting the call from headquarters in Las Vegas that we reelected Sen. Harry Reid in 2010. We were watching the results come in nationally, being out west, just loss after loss, and we weren’t sure if we were going to hold the U.S. Senate. And then the early vote numbers came in for Washoe County, which was Reno, and I was … the field director at the time, and it was my job to make sure turnout turned out. It was my job to make sure that we delivered those numbers. And getting the call that he was going back was a life-changing moment.”

Biggest campaign regret: “Not leaning into managing sooner. As a woman in the field, I think I’ve come up in a really interesting time where now there’s more and more women who are managers, ... the best example being Jen O’Malley Dillon, who just led Biden’s campaign in 2020. But there wasn’t exactly an example of who to follow. I was lucky to be inspired by some incredible women like Stephanie Schriock, who was president of EMILY’s List when I worked there, and she had managed two U.S. Senate candidates. And Sarah Benzing, who is chief of staff for Sen. Sherrod Brown. These were women who ran campaigns when I was in the early stages of my career. And I was told by two women to get out there and lead and to manage, but I actually stuck with the old, which was the turnout operations and the state party work, for a much longer period of time. So I just wish I’d done it sooner. I have no regrets working for Sen. Tester on the Hill, but I had an opportunity to manage in 2011, and I waited. And what I would say to women out there is ‘Don’t doubt yourself. If you feel like you can lead, then find good mentors, find people who are going to teach you, and then just go do it.’”