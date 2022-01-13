‘Kingmaker’ Trump heads to rural Arizona, where GOP candidates are eager for his backing

Donald Trump is signaling he intends to fight this year for Republican candidates in Arizona — and beyond — even though some high-profile GOP nominees scored victories last year with the former president largely on the sidelines.

Republicans are riding high after a number of victories and close losses last year, including in two states Trump lost by double digits in 2020, Virginia and New Jersey. Trump largely remained in the background of those gubernatorial and state legislative races despite Democrats’ efforts to make him the focus.

That will change Saturday night, however, when Trump joins several GOP candidates in Florence, Ariz., a state he lost by less than half a point to Joe Biden, becoming the first Republican presidential nominee to lose the state in 24 years. Arizona has become ground zero for Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him by Democrats and, to him, insufficiently conservative governors and state elections officials.

The list of speakers for his first rally of 2022 includes conservative lawmakers and candidates he has endorsed who have all espoused what Democrats call the “big lie” — that the last presidential race was rife with fraud and shenanigans that cost Trump a second term.

Not on the list to join Trump onstage are Arizona Republicans with whom Trump has clashed, including Gov. Doug Ducey and state Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who have publicly and privately pushed back on Trump’s election claims. Brnovich is running for the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly.