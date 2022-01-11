Florida Democrat wins special election after promising $1,000 checks

A: Any change that we've ever had, it started somewhere. In the beginning, they always say that it's unfeasible. These kinds of programs are being [passed] all around the country. Once we realize that we have so many people in our district who cannot afford to pay their rent, who cannot afford to pay for the electricity or survive right now because of the effects of COVID-19, then we realize how realistic it is. On top of that, if we see how much we've been able to erode childhood poverty through the child tax credit, we see that all these things are feasible. But without the will or the want to, it’s always going to be impossible, because you don't want to do it.

Q: Democrats in control of Congress have allowed the enhanced child tax credit to expire, and there is some question whether that can be back on the table. Given that it's so hard to get something like that through, when people have already been getting a check in their accounts every month, what do you think is the political reality of getting through an even bigger program?

A: It's going to have to be consistent. The child tax credit was for children and families, but then seniors were left out. And looking at the realities of COVID, as we go forward, looking at the housing market, community members are going to start demanding help. They're gonna ask, ‘What did you do to help me survive this housing crisis? Did you allow me to fall into poverty and lose my home? Or did you help me?’

Q: In the primary, some of your competitors criticized you for spending so much of your own money on the campaign. What's your response to that?

A: We had a message. … Most of the money I used was to employ people in a district to go knock door-to-door. … The rest of the money, we used to advertise so people could understand what the issues were. So we didn't run ads, just saying, ‘Oh, I'm a health care executive. And I'm wealthy,’ That's never what I said. I said, ‘This is what I want to do for you.’ ...The reason they really want to say I can't do it is because they didn't care enough about the community to do it themselves.