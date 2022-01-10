GOP sues NYC over letting immigrants vote in local elections

The Republican National Committee on Monday challenged a recent measure allowing foreign citizens with legal work permits living in New York City to vote in local elections.

The RNC, along with a group of New York Republican lawmakers and naturalized American citizens, claimed in their lawsuit that the new law — which would make roughly 800,000 foreign-born New Yorkers eligible to vote in local elections — conflicts with the state constitution and state election laws.

They also contend the measure, which took effect Saturday, “will dilute the votes” of American citizens and “cause an abrupt and sizeable change to the makeup of the electorate.”

It would also require the RNC and other Republican officials “to adjust their strategies and how they allocate their resources to help elect Republicans in New York,” the officials said in the complaint, filed in New York state court.

In addition to the RNC, other challengers included Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., whose district includes Staten Island, Nicholas A. Langworthy, the chairman of the New York Republican State Committee, and New York City Council members who voted against the law.