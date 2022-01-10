Colorado’s Perlmutter says it is ‘time to pass the torch’

Colorado Democratic Rep. Ed Perlmutter said Monday he would not seek a ninth term this November, opening a vacancy for his Denver-area seat that is likely to remain in party hands but is not a shoo-in for Democrats.

“I’ve never shied away from a challenge but it’s time for me to move on and explore other opportunities,” Perlmutter said in a statement. “There comes a time when you pass the torch to the next generation of leaders.”

Perlmutter, 68, is the 26th House Democrat to announce plans to retire or seek another office rather than run for reelection this year.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race for Perlmutter’s newly redrawn 7th District Likely Democratic, noting that its suburban Denver enclaves give it a considerable Democratic lean, despite also containing more rural territory. “If Republicans are having a great election cycle, this seat could come into play,” Gonzales wrote in October.

Perlmutter, whose committee assignments include the House Financial Services panel, said he had given the decision much “thought and consideration.”