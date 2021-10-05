New lines, new ratings for House races in Colorado

ANALYSIS — Colorado is under the redistricting microscope. Since the state’s voters passed Amendment Y in 2018, assigning map-making authority to an independent commission, partisan strategists and activists around the country have been watching to see if the Centennial State will be the new model for redistricting.

Currently, Colorado sends four Democrats and three Republicans to the House. Under its new congressional map, pending approval by the state Supreme Court, Democrats will have a significant advantage in four seats, Republicans a big edge in three seats, and a new seat (gained through apportionment due to population growth over the last decade) will be very competitive.

That means Democrats are going to have to work to gain even a single seat in a state that has been trending their way over the last three election cycles. Now that the new map has been all-but-finalized, Inside Elections is unveiling its initial House ratings for Colorado.

Colorado’s 1st (Diana DeGette, D)

The Denver-area seat continues to be a Democratic stronghold. Joe Biden would have carried the seat by 61 points in 2020, according to Inside Elections analysis by Bradley Wascher. Democrats also have a 74 percent to 23 percent advantage here, according to Inside Elections’ Baseline metric, which captures each party’s political performance in a congressional district by combining all federal and state election results over the past four election cycles into a single average. DeGette doesn’t have much to worry about. Initial rating: Solid Democratic.

Colorado’s 2nd (Joe Neguse, D)

Anchored by Fort Collins and Boulder, the newly drawn seat got better for Neguse. Biden carried the district by 30 points last fall under its current lines but would have won the new 2nd by 40 points, and Democrats have a 62 percent to 34 percent Baseline advantage. Winning reelection isn’t likely to be an impediment for the 37-year-old impeachment manager, who is viewed as a rising star in the Democratic Party. Initial rating: Solid Democratic.