Boon for ‘dynamic glass’ offers window into budget bill lobbying

A few lines tucked into Democrats’ $2.2 trillion social safety net and climate package would expand eligibility for renewable energy tax credits to a specific type of adjustable-tint window glass — an effort backers hope will expand the market for what’s known as “dynamic” or “smart” glass in energy-efficient building construction.

Supporters say the technology has proven climate benefits and would create more U.S. jobs than other energy-saving window options. They wrote the benefit into the package as a top smart glass manufacturer — Milpitas, Calif.-based View Inc. — ramped up campaign donations, filling the coffers of key members of tax-writing committees and vulnerable incumbents.

The glass provision is part of a $325 billion series of tax breaks meant to incentivize a shift toward renewable electricity, zero-emission vehicles, sustainable fuels and more energy-efficient homes and buildings. They make up the key plank of Democrats’ efforts to combat climate change through the filibuster-proof budget reconciliation bill in its current form.

Many of the benefits offer "bonus credits" for buying products that are U.S.-made or meet greenhouse gas emission reduction goals. According to proponents, the glass provision takes an extra step toward those goals by picking the best technology on the market.

The provision would add “electrochromic glass” — the technical term for the product — to a tax credit for investment in clean energy property.