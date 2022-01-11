North Carolina court upholds congressional map with GOP lean

A North Carolina court upheld the state’s new congressional map in a ruling Tuesday that rejected allegations the map unfairly favors Republicans and dilutes the power of minority voters.

In the first trial opinion to uphold a congressional map of the 2020 redistricting cycle, the ruling by the three-judge panel paves the way for the state’s now-delayed primary to move forward this spring. An appellate panel of state judges had postponed the March 8 primary while the case progressed.

Following a four-day trial last week, the judges in Tuesday's ruling admitted North Carolina's congressional map, drawn by the GOP-controlled legislature, overwhelmingly favored Republicans. But they disagreed with a prior court ruling that partisan redistricting violated the state constitution’s free elections clause.

“[T]his Court concludes that the Free Elections Clause does not operate as a restraint on the General Assembly’s ability to redistrict for partisan advantage,” the ruling said.