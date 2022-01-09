Johnson makes it clear: He’s running again in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson announced Sunday he is running for a third term, setting up one of the most competitive Senate races of the 2022 election cycle.

“During the 2016 campaign, I said it would be my last campaign and final term. That was my strong preference, and my wife’s,” Johnson wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Sunday. “Neither of us anticipated the Democrats’ complete takeover of government and the disastrous policies they have already inflicted on America and the world, to say nothing of those they threaten to enact in the future.”

As one of two states that backed President Joe Biden in 2020 with a Republican-held Senate seat up this year, Wisconsin is a top target for Democrats looking to expand their razor-thin majority. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race Lean Republican.

Johnson’s decision to run for reelection could be welcome news for Republicans, who are already contending with open-seat races in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Alabama, Missouri and North Carolina. With Johnson running, Republicans could avoid a messy and divisive primary. Another late decider, South Dakota Republican John Thune, the Senate minority whip, said Saturday he would run again.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee greeted Johnson’s announcement by releasing an ad accusing him of using his tenure in the Senate to enrich himself and his allies while “voting to spike the cost of health care for working families.”