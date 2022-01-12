Slamming ’career politicians,’ Hollingsworth will not run again

Indiana Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, who pledged to limit his time in Congress to four terms, announced Wednesday that he would leave at the end of 2022, one term earlier than promised.

“I ran for Congress to return this government to the people from the career politicians who had broken it, and I will be damned if I become one in the process,” Hollingsworth wrote, announcing his decision in an Indianapolis Star op-ed.

Hollingsworth, 38, is the 12th Republican to announce plans to leave the House after this term. By comparison, 26 House Democrats have so far announced their retirement or plans to run for other offices this cycle.

The GOP needs a net gain of five seats to win control, and Hollingsworth’s 9th District remains a Republican stronghold after redistricting, so his departure is unlikely to affect the partisan balance. But candidates have to move fast; to run in the May 3 primary, the ballot filing deadline is Feb. 4.

The new 9th District encompasses an area that voted for former President Donald Trump by a 28-point margin in 2020, according to Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales, which rates the race Solid Republican.