New lines, new ratings for House races in Indiana

ANALYSIS — Not only did Indiana Republicans opt against squeezing one more seat out of their congressional delegation, they solidified the status quo and potentially left the state without a competitive House race for the next decade.

Republicans need a net gain of just five seats in 2022 to retake the majority, but the fight for the House won’t be taking place in the Hoosier State next year. Unless there are a couple of political earthquakes, Indiana will likely send seven Republicans and two Democrats to Washington for the foreseeable future.

This northwest Indiana district would have been a target, if Republicans had chosen to draw a takeover opportunity. Instead, Mrvan’s seat is virtually untouched. Joe Biden won the district under its current lines 54 percent to 45 percent and would have carried the redrawn seat 53 percent to 45 percent, according to calculations by Nick Roberts, a student at Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis. Considering Mrvan won by 16 points in 2020 and the seat has been held by a Democrat since the 1920s, it’s up to Republicans to prove this is a winnable race, even in a good GOP year. Initial rating: Solid Democratic.

Indiana’s 2nd (Jackie Walorski, R)

Leaving the 1st intact keeps Republican voters in the neighboring 2nd District. And that likely puts Walorski’s seat out of reach for Democrats under almost any conditions. The north central 2nd is anchored by South Bend and sometimes enters the conversation about competitive seats when an election cycle breaks against Republicans. But under the new map, Biden would have lost to President Donald Trump by 22 points in 2020. Initial rating: Solid Republican.

Indiana’s 3rd (Jim Banks, R)

The chairman of the Republican Study Committee shouldn’t have to worry about reelection. His northeast Indiana seat, which includes Fort Wayne and Huntington, would have voted for Trump over Biden by 30 points, 64 percent to 34 percent, under both the current and new lines. It doesn’t seem to matter whether he faces a businesswoman, professor or a man experiencing homelessness (Banks’ last three opponents), he always wins. Initial rating: Solid Republican.