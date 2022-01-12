Senate Democrats craft plan to start debate on voting legislation

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer plans to use a House-passed bill to get around an expected filibuster and begin debate on bills to revamp federal voting laws. But final passage is still uncertain.

"To ultimately end debate and pass the voting rights legislation, we will need 10 Republicans to join us — which we know from past experience will not happen," Schumer wrote in a memo obtained by CQ Roll Call.

Democrats' attempts to start debate on voting rights bills were blocked twice last year by Republican filibusters, prompting numerous calls — joined Tuesday by President Joe Biden — for the Senate to craft an exemption for voting rights bills that would not subject them to a 60-vote threshold applied to most legislation.

One action that is not subject to that rule is bringing up a measure that has already passed in both chambers in different forms. Schumer says the House Rules Committee will bring up legislation relating to NASA and use it as a "shell" for voting rights measures.

If that revised measure is passed by the House, the Senate could bring it up without needing 60 votes to proceed. But ending debate would require 60 votes, even if Democrats could then pass it with just 50 votes and the vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.