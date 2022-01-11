Biden, Harris head to Atlanta for voting rights push as Senate ponders rules changes
Handful of Senate Democrats to join the president and vice president
As President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and numerous members of Congress travel to Atlanta to make the case for changing the way the Senate operates in order to pass voting rights legislation, Republicans have a warning about the politically difficult votes that could follow.
The president is expected to argue that the Senate’s votes on election law legislation this week “will mark a turning point in this nation,” according to an excerpt provided to reporters.
“Will we choose democracy over autocracy, light over shadow, justice over injustice? I know where I stand. I will not yield. I will not flinch,” Biden is expected to say. “I will defend your right to vote and our democracy against all enemies foreign and domestic. And so the question is, where will the institution of the United States Senate stand?”
The president plans to repeat calls for Republicans to join in passing two pieces of legislation, but the official added that Biden will renew his recent support for changing the Senate rules in order to advance legislation in support of voting rights.
There is no reason to expect that anyone in the GOP will change positions based on Biden’s remarks or the visit to the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, which was the home of the ministry of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and is current home to pastor and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.
In a preview of the GOP reaction, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled 18 GOP-favored bills Monday evening on an array of issues including sanctions on China, immigration policy and nullifying the Biden administration’s COVID-19 policies. McConnell indicated to the Wall Street Journal that these are the sorts of bills that might be called up in a Senate with a simple-majority process to limit debate on proceeding to legislation.
Senate Democrats could unveil their proposed path forward as early as Tuesday on changing the Senate’s procedures, after Republicans again block the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and a separate, more sweeping piece of election law legislation, which is expected later in the week. Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., has promised that the Senate would consider such changes by Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is now less than a week away.
Schumer said that action could come as soon as Wednesday. But Sens. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., seem nowhere close to actually voting to change the rules with a simple-majority vote in a way that would lead to the voting rights measures passing the Senate.
“I truly believe in my heart of hearts for the sake of our country, that we have to have that ability for the minority,” Manchin said Tuesday, ostensibly referring to the minority’s ability to block legislation. “To make this place work better, we do need some rule changes and I think the Democrats or Republicans can agree on that, because both are frustrated. We can proceed, you know, the motion to proceed should be a simple majority,” Manchin said, adding that he would hope for bipartisan agreement on changing the current 60-vote requirement cut off debate to a three-fifths requirement of those present.
But neither of those changes, nor his proposals for priority consideration of bills with bipartisan support at the committee level, would rise to the level that Democratic activists would prefer.
Sen. Ted Cruz admitted to having reversed position about eliminating the legislative filibuster. He said he supported doing away with it when then-President Donald Trump was in office because he thought the Democrats would get rid of it too. (Trump consistently advocated for eliminating the 60-vote requirement).
“If Manchin and Sinema hold, and I hope and pray that they do, it will protect this institution. And if the Democrats protect this institution, I think the Republicans should as well,” the Texas Republican said. “The Republicans had the White House, the Senate and the House. We had every ability to do exactly what Chuck Schumer wants to do right now, and the Republican Party didn’t.”
Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, the ranking member on the Rules and Administration Committee, said Tuesday the discussion might be different if Democrats were talking about changing the Senate rules to take effect in the next Congress, when either party might have the majority.
Blunt led Senate Republicans in making such a proposal to eliminate the 60-vote requirement for limiting debate on proceeding to bills in 2016, when he and Schumer were the leaders of the Rules panel. “When Democrats start making proposals like that, I think you’d have a reasonable reason to assume that they’re interested in the long-term functioning of he Senate rather than the short-term advantage of the moment,” Blunt said. “And I don't hear any of that discussion going on.”
Schumer is scheduled to take part in a Center for American Progress Action Fund event Tuesday evening, which may be an opportunity to offer more specificity about the planned changes to rules and precedents, after the president’s speech.
On the Senate floor Monday evening, Schumer offered to hold up-or-down votes on all of the 18 bills on McConnell’s list, if the Republicans would have agreed to up-or-down votes on the two Democratic-favored voting bills. McConnell rejected that offer.
“Our caucus strongly disagrees with the Republican bills on this list, but for the sake of our democracy and getting to a majority vote on voting rights, we are willing to vote,” Schumer said in response to the McConnell list.
Joining Biden and Harris in Atlanta are a number of Democratic members of the House and Senate. Representing the Senate Democratic caucus will be Georgia Democratic Sens. Warnock and Jon Ossoff, who won the state's two runoff elections in January — victories that made Schumer the majority leader of a 50-50 Senate.
“Voting rights, as I’ve been saying, is the most important thing we can do, and anything that can happen that will continue to shine a bright light on the urgency of this issue is important,” Warnock said Monday on Capitol Hill.
Also on hand from the Senate will be three of the leading advocates for changing the rules to get the election legislation passed: Rules and Administration Chair Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., along with Sens. Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Alex Padilla of California.
“When barriers to voting are targeted at specific groups of Americans — Black Americans, Native Americans, young voters and college students — it’s pure partisan manipulation and corrupts the election,” Merkley said in a statement. “It’s absolutely wrong. Everyone deserves the same chance to cast our ballots and know our vote will count. And certainly, partisan officials shouldn’t be able to toss out election results because they don’t like the voters’ choice.”