Biden, Harris head to Atlanta for voting rights push as Senate ponders rules changes

As President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and numerous members of Congress travel to Atlanta to make the case for changing the way the Senate operates in order to pass voting rights legislation, Republicans have a warning about the politically difficult votes that could follow.

The president is expected to argue that the Senate’s votes on election law legislation this week “will mark a turning point in this nation,” according to an excerpt provided to reporters.

“Will we choose democracy over autocracy, light over shadow, justice over injustice? I know where I stand. I will not yield. I will not flinch,” Biden is expected to say. “I will defend your right to vote and our democracy against all enemies foreign and domestic. And so the question is, where will the institution of the United States Senate stand?”

The president plans to repeat calls for Republicans to join in passing two pieces of legislation, but the official added that Biden will renew his recent support for changing the Senate rules in order to advance legislation in support of voting rights.

There is no reason to expect that anyone in the GOP will change positions based on Biden’s remarks or the visit to the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, which was the home of the ministry of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and is current home to pastor and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.