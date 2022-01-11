US Chamber plans to fight for immigration, against ’overreach’

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which routinely spends more on federal lobbying than any other organization, plans to push lawmakers and the Biden administration to expand legal immigration this year but will fight “government overreach” in numerous other policy areas, CEO Suzanne P. Clark said Tuesday.

The chamber, a significant player in congressional elections as well as in policy and legislation, has struggled to navigate changing dynamics on Capitol Hill, as some Republicans follow a populist route that denounces “country club Republicans” while some liberals condemn “corporate Democrats” and boast of their refusal to take business PAC donations.

Clark, in the chamber’s annual address to offer its policy and political agenda for the 2022 midterm-election year, said the business group planned to do more to challenge hard-liners as it fights against tax increases and new regulations.

“We have to be as loud as the extremists,” she said. “We have to be as passionate about our interests as those on the far left and the far right.”

Clark took over the group from longtime leader Tom Donohue amid internal shuffling and turmoil over its agenda and political endorsements. The group’s lobbying and elections strategies have led to strained relations with members of both parties, including longtime GOP operatives who were miffed in 2020 when the group endorsed a slate of freshman Democrats.