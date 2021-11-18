At the Races: Hitting the road

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Editor’s Note: At the Races will not publish next week because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill became law this week, making it through several roadblocks on the path to passage. But the journey is just beginning for Democrats. They still have to sell their agenda to voters.

President Joe Biden hit the road to do just that, traveling to New Hampshire and Michigan. DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney told reporters Tuesday that every House Democrat is planning events to tout the infrastructure package and a sweeping social spending and climate package that’s still being debated, CQ Roll Call’s Lindsey McPherson reports. Each member is supposed to do five events, which works out to more than 1,000 nationally by the end of the year.

Democrats believe policy accomplishments will help them weather a difficult midterm environment. At a caucus meeting this week, the DCCC shared polling conducted this month that showed Republicans with a 2-point advantage in House battlegrounds, and Democrats with a 4-point edge once those surveyed learned about the infrastructure and broader spending packages.