Inflation weighs down Democrats heading into 2022

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — It’s the busiest time of year for Craig Gubert’s holiday decorating business, and he can’t find workers.

Gubert, 47, was shopping last week at Target for his company Lights Up, which festoons homes and businesses with Christmas lights. A registered Democrat who describes himself as “not too political,” he wasn’t ready to cast blame for his economic woes.

But a labor shortage and the steepest inflation in three decades is being felt acutely in this corner of southeast Michigan, based on interviews with about three dozen residents of Oakland County — the state’s second-most populous after neighboring Wayne County, home to Detroit.

Gubert described a phenomenon economists call “ghosting,” in which job applicants are hired but vanish before their start date. “I’m getting lots of people applying, accepting the job and then not showing up,” he said.

That’s despite offers of higher pay, which Gubert said is “probably my biggest cost increase for my business.” That’s OK, he said, because “I can increase my cost to my customers a little bit.”