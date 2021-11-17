Biden drives electric Hummer, touts investments in Detroit

Of all the stops on President Joe Biden’s tour to promote the newly signed infrastructure law, there might be none where he will have more fun than he did Wednesday in Detroit.

Biden got to take a new GMC Hummer EV out for a spin as part of the effort to promote funding for American-made electric vehicles and the charging infrastructure to support their deployment.

“This is three times as heavy as my Corvette,” the president said as he wrapped up a test drive. “Three times as fast.”

Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., was among those there to catch the moment as the president finished his drive, engaging in a bit of an impromptu interview with Biden.