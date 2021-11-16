Democrats might drop union bonus for electric vehicle credit

House Democrats are starting to acknowledge changes to their sweeping budget package that will be needed to get through the evenly divided Senate, such as dropping a special add-on tax credit for electric vehicles built with unionized labor.

House Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal of Massachusetts said Tuesday that Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee, the author of the bill’s tax credits for electric vehicles, and others are having conversations with the Senate on how to address West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III’s concerns with those provisions.

“I think we could still work that out,” Neal said.

Manchin has said he opposes the bonus credit for manufacturers of plug-in electric vehicles that rely on union labor.

But the additional credit is a sensitive subject among top Democrats, particularly with President Joe Biden visiting a General Motors Corp. electric vehicle plant in Michigan on Wednesday. GM’s Chevy Bolt is currently the only electric vehicle on the market that would qualify for the maximum credit under the House bill, according to the AFL-CIO.